California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 16.7% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.58. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

