California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NOW by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.