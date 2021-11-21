California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Cortexyme worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $13.00 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

