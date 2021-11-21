California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,250 shares of company stock worth $6,751,520. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.