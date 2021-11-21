California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,565 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of WideOpenWest worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

