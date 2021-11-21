California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

