California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $67.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

