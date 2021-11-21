Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $90.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target boosted by Westpark Capital from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.89.

NYSE CALX opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Calix has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 101.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Calix by 445.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Calix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

