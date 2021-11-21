Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.91.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$456.02 million and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

