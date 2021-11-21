Canaccord Genuity Cuts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$31.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.76.

ABX stock opened at C$25.62 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$32.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

