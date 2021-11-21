Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.89

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.89 and traded as high as C$15.44. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 165,914 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

