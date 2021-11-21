Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.