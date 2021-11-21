Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s (CAPC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 198 ($2.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 167.90 ($2.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

