Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Capstar Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

CSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

