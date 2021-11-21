Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

