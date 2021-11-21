Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 516,765 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $39,625,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60.

On Friday, November 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $33,125,301.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.