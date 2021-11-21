Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.15 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

