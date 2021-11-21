CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) were down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 42,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 23,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

About CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

