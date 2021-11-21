Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 616,734 shares.The stock last traded at $130.70 and had previously closed at $129.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

