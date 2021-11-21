CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $205.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $196.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

