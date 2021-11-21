Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $3,450,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $31,939,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $11,437,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 58.2% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 332,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 122,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

