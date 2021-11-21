Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Down to $12.78

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $12.21. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 134,490 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,267,000 after purchasing an additional 671,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

