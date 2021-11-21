Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $5.25 Per Share

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Central Bancompany’s previous dividend of $1.65.

OTCMKTS CBCY opened at $592.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.00 and its 200 day moving average is $591.27. Central Bancompany has a 12 month low of $545.00 and a 12 month high of $605.00.

Central Bancompany Company Profile

Central Bancompany, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking products and services for individuals, businesses, corporates, and governments customers in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company offers checking, savings, and health savings accounts; home, student, personal, equipment, real estate, and SBA loans; and mortgage, as well as home equity, credit cards, and commercial lending.

