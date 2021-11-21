Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

LEU opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.30 million, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 231.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.