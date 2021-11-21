Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $20.95

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $21.58. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

