Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.94.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

TSE:CIA opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.