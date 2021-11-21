ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Down 8.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) traded down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.28. 43,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,345,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 3.20.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after buying an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 506,155 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.