Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 255843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 511.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 431.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of £271.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

