Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $504.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

