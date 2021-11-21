China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 188,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

