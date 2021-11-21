Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the October 14th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of CD opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on CD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
