Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the October 14th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of CD opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

