Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Plans Dividend of $0.52

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5232 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

