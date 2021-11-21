Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $188.25 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

