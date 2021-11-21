Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CHUEF remained flat at $$10.16 during trading on Friday. 28,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

