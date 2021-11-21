Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the October 14th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CCV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCV. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,186,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 162.5% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 478,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 296,398 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 45,802.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 271,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 270,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

