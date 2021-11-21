Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 254,392 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 2,283.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL opened at $21.21 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

