Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 626,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ScION Tech Growth II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of SCOB opened at $9.75 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

