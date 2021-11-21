Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $81.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,766,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567,107. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.