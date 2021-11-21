Citigroup Increases AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $6.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMC. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $12.08.

NYSE AMC opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,061,079.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

