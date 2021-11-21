Citigroup Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,083 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

