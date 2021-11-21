Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CLAS stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Friday. 112,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,955. Class Acceleration has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in Class Acceleration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Class Acceleration by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

