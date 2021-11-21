Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the October 14th total of 517,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 87,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,337. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

