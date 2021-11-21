Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the October 14th total of 517,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 87,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,337. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
