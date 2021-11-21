CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,492 shares of company stock worth $6,084,225. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in CME Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.21. CME Group has a twelve month low of $164.98 and a twelve month high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.