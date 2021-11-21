CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.
In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,390 shares of company stock valued at $525,041. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. 1,162,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
