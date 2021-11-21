CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,390 shares of company stock valued at $525,041. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. 1,162,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

