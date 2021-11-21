Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$133.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$133.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CCA opened at C$98.95 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$93.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.16. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

