Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$127.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$98.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$110.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$93.15 and a 1-year high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

