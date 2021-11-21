Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of FOF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 38,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,460. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

