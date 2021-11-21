Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.