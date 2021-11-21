Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

