Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CRHC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,354. Cohn Robbins has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 94,856 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,158 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 266,675 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

