CoinFi Trading Up 7.7% This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $37,418.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00236648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

